Stuff We Love: A Hot Tub That Doubles As A Boat

We love hot tubs and we love boats. Combine the two, and well, our head might explode. The Hot Tub Boat is an electric boat with a hot tub that has been built into its deck. The boat was conceptualized by a Seattle marine carpenter who specializes in custom house boats. Besides the hot tub, the boat boasts a waterproof stereo system which will playback music from your MP3 player via 50-watt mounted speakers that pop up from the deck and even ice chests for storing beer and champagne.

The boat retails for $42,000, pocket change for the perfect afternoon.

Visit hammacher.com for more information.