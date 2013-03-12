Stuff We Love: High-Tech Hotel Andaz Amsterdam Is A Hit

Located within walking distance of The Jordaan neighborhood and just off the famous shopping district “The Nine Streets,” the Andaz Princsengracht in Amsterdam is a unique hotel concept and a major breakthrough in hospitality (it also happens to be owned by Hyatt). Having just opened in November 2012, the Andaz takes a “hands off” approach to your stay. Guests enter and are immediately greeted by a “Host,” an all-purpose representative that embodies a concierge, front desk, and bellman. These hosts are your main point of contact during your stay and are empowered to do anything and everything to make your stay enjoyable. If you are in a rush, a guest can literally be checked in while in the elevator en route to their room with a host armed with an iPad. If you have time, we would suggest having a complimentary cocktail in the lobby or library and allow your host to work their magic. Need an itinerary? They can book your dinners, buy your museum tickets, and point you to the best shops before your done sipping your Heineken.



Designed to fit into the neighborhood this Andaz is as much of a locals hang out as it is a sojourn for visitors. On any given day, local creatives can be seen drinking Jenever (the original Dutch Gin) at the bar, dining at the Bluespoon restaurant, or meeting in the Library. Beyond the exceptional service, the hotel itself is gorgeous, well appointed, and full of surprises. Designed by local design powerhouse Marcel Wanders, there are subtle artistic embellishments that reflect the city’s surrounding culture and vibrant neighborhood. All of the “standard” modern luxuries are in place like a state of the art gym, in-room dining, spa, and our personal favorite: free Wi-Fi. Additionally, guests are entitled to the minibar where everything except the alcohol is gratis, the idea being that the Andaz is your home and you shouldn’t be limited to how you want to enjoy your stay.

The Andaz Prinsengracht has 122 rooms starting at about $400 per night.

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht Hotel, Prinsengracht 587, Amsterdam , The Netherlands, Andaz.com