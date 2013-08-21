Stuff We Love: Hermès Unveils a $12,900 Basketball

To celebrate the reopening of its Beverly Hills boutique on September 4, Hermès has unveiled the mother of all basketballs—one that costs $12,900. Keep in mind the basketball that the NBA uses costs only $169.95. We are going to take a stab in the dark here and assume that only players in LeBron James’ league will be even able to consider this purchase.

Only two of the basketballs have been produced at the special-orders atelier in Paris under the creative direction of Pierre-Alexis Dumas.

Robert Chavez, Hermès U.S. CEO told the Hollywood Reporter: “It certainly can be used for play—the leather is sturdy, and why not make such a unique item come to life on the court?”

