Stuff We Love: Hermès and Jaeger Le-Coultre Join Forces On The Atmos



Two of the prestigious luxury brands in the world—Jaeger Le-Coultre and Hermès—have joined forces on the Atmos clock. The Atmos is made of hand-blow crystal and enamel casting and it functions based on ambient temperature (a difference of 1 degree Centigrade is enough for 48 hours of operation).

Les Cristalleries de Saint-Louis, glassblowers who have been around since 1568, played a role, creating the double layer glass dome (a process so complicated only six people in the firm were up to the task).

Interestingly Hermès and Jaeger Le-Coultre’s relationship dates back nearly a century when Jaeger began supplying Hermès watches with its movements. By the 1970s Hermès began making its own movements and the partnership took a backseat.

The clock will be limited to 176 units (for each year Hermès has been around). Priced at $39,100, these are true collectors pieces.