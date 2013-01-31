Stuff We Love: Hermès and Comme des Garçons Partner Up

Hermès’ iconic scarves are about to get injected with a serious dose of cool. Rei Kawakubo, the Creative Director behind Comme des Garçons, has partnered with Hermès on two limited edition capsules: the “Noir et Blanc” and the “Couleur” collections.

The scarves will be available in Paris on February 6 and in New York on February 7 (right at the start of fashion week).

Kawakubo is referring to the designs as paintings and they are being priced accordingly. The “Noir et Blanc” editions will be priced at 380 euros, while the “Couleur” versions will go for as much as 1600 euros. These are absolutely going to be collectibles, so get in line now.

For more information visit hermes.com.