Stuff We Love: Happy Pills You Don’t Need A Prescription For

Design firm Studio M has just the thing for a hard day at the office, a long rush hour commute, or a heated argument with your best friend—candy! Made to look like pills, Studio M’s latest offering is actually colorful candies that come in cute prescription bottles and pill boxes.

Happy Pills even sells gluten and sugar free candies, so anyone can pop a few when the going gets tough. And if you ever find yourself in Barcelona, be sure to check out the Happy Pills store. Yes, there is an entire store! We are booking our flight now.

Happy Pills, various prices; available at happypills.es.

