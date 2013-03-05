Stuff We Love: Gucci Horsebit Loafers Celebrate 60 Years!

Gucci’s iconic Horsebit loafers have been worn by everyone from Madonna to Brad Pitt to Jodie Foster. Now, the famed shoe, is celebrating its 60 year anniversary.

In celebration of that milestone, Gucci stores are displaying retro videos of the evolution of the shoe and there is an exhibit in Florence’s Gucci Museo explaining the impact of the shoe on fashion and culture.

There are also be a few limited-edition anniversary models which come in different colors and materials ranging from crocodile to patent leather to suede. This collection is available both online and in stores. Personally we are in love with the crocodile version (hey, the more luxe, the better).

Gucci Horsebit loafers, from $550, gucci.com.