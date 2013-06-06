Stuff We Love: Gucci Artisans On Their Way To NYC



So you’ve always wanted to know how your favorite Gucci handbag was made? Now is your chance. Gucci is arriving at a three-day “artisan corner” at Bloomingdale’s in New York City from June 6 to June 9 bringing along its craftsmen and women to assemble handbags, personalize scarves, and monogram leather bags.

It is a growing trend in luxury—customers want to know how their goods are being produced and by whom. Just this month, Hermès hosted a “Festival des Métiers” at London’s Saatchi Gallery, which saw the company’s artisans picking apart the secrets of their trade.

The LVMH luxury group will be opening its doors on June 15 and 16 for the Journées Particulières event, when members of the public will have the chance to see everything from the ateliers at Christian Dior to the cognac distilleries of Hennessey.