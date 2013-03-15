Stuff We Love: Graff Debuts a $100 Million Diamond Brooch

Graff Diamonds is about to unveil a diamond peacock brooch with a total of 120.81 carats and featuring a 20.02 deep blue pear shaped diamond (one of the rarest of its kind in the world) surrounded by colored diamonds. The price tag that goes along with this spectacular piece? A cool $100 million. The piece contains an additional clasp in the back that allows for the blue diamond centerpiece to be removed and worn in two days—so you are really getting your moneys worth.

For more information visit graffdiamonds.com.