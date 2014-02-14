Stuff We Love: Fry Your Favorite Foods Without Oil

We all fall victim to the greasy goodness of french fries, onion rings, and crispy chicken—and immediately regret it after (yes, you know you fall into this group).

Well with the Philips Air Fryer, you can enjoy all the fried food you want minus the fattening oil. The Air Fryer uses hot air, not grease, to “fry” your favorite foods. You can even use it for baking, roasting, and grilling.

Get ready for the healthiest fast food dinners you’ve ever had.

Philips Viva Digital Air Fryer, $299.95; available at williams-sonoma.com.

