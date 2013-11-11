Stuff We Love: Make Fries the Healthy Way With the T-Fal ActiFry

Experience a pang of guilt every time you stick a french fry in your mouth? You are definitely not alone. Which is why we essentially ran out with our credit card in hand when we heard about the T-Fal ActiFry. The cooker needs only only one spoonful of oil to make two pounds of french fries. That’s right, two pounds. Also use it to make meat, vegetables, and so much more. Before you know it, you’ll be hooked. The best part? There is nothing to feel bad about.

T-Fal ActiFry Low Fat Multi Cooker, $199.99, bedbathandbeyond.com.