Stuff We Love: French Jeweler Marie-Hélène de Taillac Lands in NYC





French jeweler Marie-Hélène de Taillac has just opened up shop in New York City, in a tiny jewel box like store inspired by Marie Antoinette’s theater in the Petit Trianon at Versailles. The walls are powder blue and gold, and the furniture is upholstered in velvet. The designer customized a Yves Klein glass table filled with 46,000 carats of loose aquamarines just for the store.

De Taillac’s collection, all about color, and precious and semi-precious stones, is produced entirely in Jaipur, India, using techniques dating back to the maharajahs. This is her third outpost (there is a store in Paris and one in Tokyo). Special pieces were created just for the New York City opening including red, white, and blue earrings.

Shoppers be warned, temptation will be hard to resist here.

Marie-Hélène de Taillac, 20 E. 69th Street, New York City, mariehelenedetaillac.com.