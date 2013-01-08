Stuff We Love: Five-Figure Bags Inspired By Lady Gaga’s Derriere

Nicola Formichetti has long styled Lady Gaga, along with being one of her closest friends. Since taking the reigns of French label Mugler, Formichetti has often pulled inspiration from Gaga’s look and when it came time to design the label’s first collection of luxury handbags he again sourced his muse for inspiration. The collection of handbags ranges in price from $1,050 to $18,000 and uses exotic leathers likes patent crocodile and rubber alligator. The likes of Kim Kardashian and Gwen Stefani have already been pictured making the rounds with the bags which hit stores in February.

How exactly did it come to light that the bags were inspired by Lady Gaga’s back side? Formichetti tweeted a photo of one of the bags back in September with the note: “This is ‘Monster X’ inspired by gaga’s great ass. For tonight’s @ Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine.” Hey, we’ve heard of crazier reasons to spend five-figures on a purse.

For more information visit mugler.com.