Stuff We Love: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Wine May Be the Guiltiest Pleasure Ever

We normally roll our eyes when a movie trilogy or a TV show branches into creating wine (ahem, Game of Thrones), but when we heard that Fifty Shades of Grey creator E.L. James was creating a wine line to go along with her racy set of books we had two immediate thoughts—that makes total sense, and, awesome!

If you’ll actually admit to reading any of the Fifty Shades of Grey novels (and you know you have) you know that wine plays a large part in the book. After all characters in the book always seem to be drinking it.

James partnered with California’s North Coast winemakers to personally blend the Fifty Shades of Grey Red Satin and White Silk wines. The wines bear the tag line: “You are mine.”

The Grey Red Satin is a blend of Petite Sirah and Syrah that has been aged in a combination of new and seasoned French oak barrels. The tasting notes include black cherry, cocoa powder, caramel, vanilla, leather and clove spice. The White Silk wine, meanwhile, is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Gewürztraminer, aged in stainless steel, and is meant to have floral aromatics of lychee, honey and pear, crisp grapefruit, mineral and butterscotch.

Both wines retail for $17.99 and and are available at FiftyShadesWine.com.