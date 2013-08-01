Stuff We Love: Fabergé’s Emotion Rings Each Feature Over 300 Gems

Fabergé is adding to its Emotion collection with a series of rings that are all about color. Combining emeralds, pink diamonds, purple sapphires, turquoise Paraiba tourmaline, and multi-coloured gemstones, these rings are major statement, in the best possible way.

The shape of the ring was inspired by natural shapes, in particular Russia’s great rivers and mountain streams. The color combinations meanwhile takes cues from Fauvism. Henri Matisse was a fauvist painter, for instance, and it is easy to see that influence here.

The rings each feature over 300 gems and will be available in Fabergé boutiques in September.

For more information visit faberge.com.