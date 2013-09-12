Stuff We Love: Have Your Espresso With a Side of Damien Hirst

We aren’t all billionaires that can spend millions on a Damien Hirst for our home (as much as we might want a tiger shark in a formaldehyde tank in our entryway) but luckily there is another, dare we say, even more civilized option. We came across this Damien Hirst: Mixed Anamorphic Cup And Saucer Set and it was love at first sight.

This set of six different anamorphic espresso cups and saucers was produced in conjunction with Damien Hirst’s 2012 retrospective at the Tate Modern. Each features a design from a different artwork by Damien Hirst, which is reflected onto the metallic cup.

We are already envisioning how these cups will fit into our morning routine.

Damien Hirst: Mixed Anamorphic Cup And Saucer Set, $125, momastore.org.

