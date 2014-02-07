Stuff We Love: Elsa Peretti’s Open Heart Necklace

As a fresh new year settles upon us, we’ve been finding renewed inspiration in sweeping, simple styles. This state of mind is exactly what Elsa Peretti channeled when creating one of her earliest and most signature styles, the Open Heart collection, for Tiffany & Co.

If the collection silhouettes seem sculptural, that’s no coincidence. Interesting fact: Peretti was actually inspired by legendary modernist sculptor Henry Moore, who was a master at open spaces and cascading lines. “To translate ideas is magic,” Peretti stated. “It takes so long to make a curve, and to make sure the curve is done well.” Needless to say, her collection is all about pared-down, elegant style—and who doesn’t need more of that?

One of our favorite styles of the Open Heart collection is this double heart necklace ($590, Tiffany.com) that mixes sterling silver and 18-karat rose gold hearts on a delicate chain. The mix of the two metals makes for a minimalist look that’s as versatile as it is chic, a look Peretti defined at Tiffany & Co. It is casual enough to pair with a cozy winter knit, while also delicate enough to wear to a cocktail party, making it a worthwhile investment piece for your jewelry wardrobe.

