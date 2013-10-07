Stuff We Love: Elie Saab Designs New Evian Water Bottle

Ever since Halle Berry stepped out on the red carpet in Elie Saab Haute Couture at the 2002 Oscars, almost all red carpet fantasies have centered around wearing something from the famed Lebanese fashion designer. Unfortunately, the $60,000 plus price tag for his gowns are just a little out of the question for most of us.

Evian to the rescue—now you can drink water from an Elie Saab designed water bottle. Saab designed a lace inspired bottle for the water brand that starting next month will be available in select restaurants in three sizes.

“I wanted to respect Evian as well as having my signature on the bottle, so I decided to make the design very transparent, so that you can see through to the purity of the water,” Saab told WWD.

The bottle design took 26 sketches and 17 prototypes that were tested in eight colors, before it was perfected. Getting it right was crucial—its long been a badge of success for a designer to be asked to work on the Evian bottle. Saab is following in the footsteps of designers including Issey Miyake, Paul Smith, Jean Paul Gaultier, Christian Lacrouix, Courreges, and most recently Diane von Furstenberg.

For more information visit evian.com.