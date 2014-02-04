Stuff We Love: Egg Minder, the High Tech Egg Tray

If you ever find yourself wondering, “do I need eggs?” during a grocery store run, you might want to invest in Egg Minder, an electronic egg tray that wirelessly syncs with your smartphone to let you know exactly how many eggs you have left and how old those remaining ones are.

The tray itself holds 14 eggs and features LED lights that indicate the oldest egg of the bunch. Egg Minder will even send your phone notifications when you’re running low. All you need is an iPhone 4 or above (or an Android phone with OS 2.2 or higher) and the Wink app. Grocery shopping has never been easier!

Egg Minder, $39.99, available at quirky.com.

