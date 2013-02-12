Stuff We Love: Edie Parker’s Bespoke Clutches Name-Drop the Right Way

Why wear a bag with someone’s else’s name on it, when you can wear one with your name on it? That is the logic behind Edie Parker’s Bespoke collection which has already been carried by fashion heavyweights including Anna Dello Russo and Julia Roitfeld. We can’t get enough of the lucite clutches, which come in variations like steel pearlescent with gold confetti text. Pick the wording that you want the clutch to be personalized with, and voila, it will arrive in four to six weeks.

Edie Parker Bespoke Clutches, $1,795, modaoperandi.com.