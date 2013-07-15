Stuff We Love: Dine like Roberto Cavalli in St.Tropez



St. Tropez, the tony island off of the Nice, France, has always been a vacation spot of excess—but it is about to get much glitzier thanks to a new arrival. Roberto Cavalli has just unveiled a Cavalli Caffè in Saint-Tropez’s Place de La Garonne.

“In the Seventies, when everything started, incredible women of timeless beauty and femininity made this place on the French Riviera the best location, where the international jet-setters of the era loved spending the holidays,” Cavalli said of space.

This is a Cavalli restaurant so expect the designer signature zebra and giraffe prints everywhere you look—and live DJ sets (this is St. Tropez after all).

The Roberto Cavalli Group already operates a Cavalli Caffè in Florence, while the other spots in Kuwait City, Beirut and New Delhi are managed through licenses.