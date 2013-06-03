Stuff We Love: Dine at Cipriani in the Sky (Literally)

So you love Cipriani (seriously who can get enough of Cipriani bellinis) and you love dining in adventurous ways (in the dark, on a cliff, underwater).

Luckily for you, the famous Hotel Cipriani in Venice is now offering “Dinner in the Sky.” Groups of up to 22 people can now dine and imbibe on a platform hoisted 164 feet above the hotel’s swimming pool (we wonder if chicken Milanese tastes different from up there).

The three course tasting dinner offered in the sky will set you back over $320 and is being offered from June 19 to June 23.

For more information visit hotelcipriani.com.