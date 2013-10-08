Stuff We Love: This Desk Transforms Into a Dining Room Table

You often are forced to sacrifice style in a big way when you choose a multifunctional piece of furniture over something else—or at least that is what we always thought. That changed in a big way when we laid eyes on Agata Nowak’s multifunctional desk, which unfolds from a desk into a dining room table for six.

Nowak, a furniture and product designer based in Poznan, Poland, created the piece in response to the needs of her family.

Here’s what we love about it: It is clearly so much more than a simple space saver. The fact that it is painted robin’s egg blue means that it is also a statement piece. And why shouldn’t it be? Just because you are living in a small space doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with your decor.

For more information visit coroflot.com.