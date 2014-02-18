Stuff We Love: The Cutest iPod Speakers Maybe Ever

Jarre Technologies’ Aerosystem iPod speakers are the cream of the crop, but if you aren’t partial to its industrial design, try the AeroBull instead. An adorable version of the Aerosystem speakers, the AeroBull packs the same tip-top technology into a life sized bulldog sculpture. It even comes with a bone-shaped remote! Choose between red, white, or black models and a matte or glossy finish.

AeroBull, $1,660; available at jarre.com.

