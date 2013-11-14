Stuff We Love: Cure Your Cold (Or Even a Hangover) With Fire Cider



With no fail safe cure for the common cold on the horizon, many people are on the search for a homeopathic treatment. One that everyone seems to be swearing by these days is Fire Cider, created by Shire City Herbals, a Massachusetts-based family-run business. The concoction is a mix of certified organic apple cider vinegar and raw wildflower honey along with ingredients like oranges, lemons, onions, ginger, and habanero pepper. Fire Cider can reportedly flight off flu and cold symptoms, and can even help with hangovers and heartburn. The company recommends diluting the cider with juice or even alcohol, and then just allowing its magic to happen.

Shire City Herbals Fire Cider, from $12 to $110, firecider.com.

