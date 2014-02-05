Stuff We Love: Creepy But Chic Porcelain Skulls

French artist NooN has teamed up with porcelain specialists k.olin tribu to design a series of decorated skull sculptures. This isn’t the duos first collaboration, Noon’s past skulls for k.olin tribu were adorned with a black paisley and floral motifs (there’s even a spray paint can sculpture of this design still on sale).

This time around, NooN created a limited edition set of butterfly skulls. Each skull is numbered (only fifty have been produced) and delivered in a custom wooden case.

Skull Butterfly by NooN, $405; available on artandtoys.com.

