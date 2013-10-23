Stuff We Love: Create “Wood” Walls With This Tromp L’oeil Wallpaper



Yes, we have a little bit of a wallpaper obsession over here at The Vivant. One our latest favorites? The tromp l’oeil wallpapers by The Netherlands-based NLXL.

The collection includes faux-wood coverings that look remarkably like the real thing. One of the options, for instance, that is meant to look like faded planks looks a heck of a lot like a stand of birch trees. There is also concrete, Parisian inspired tin, and mosaic clippings to choose from.

Yup, we are pretty sure this wallpaper obsession won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

For more information visit nlxl.com.