Stuff We Love: Could These Coral & Tusk Pillows Be Any Cuter?

If you are looking to give your home an instant (and affordable update) we say bring on the decorative pillows. One of our favorite offerings at the moment is by Brooklyn-based Coral & Tusk whose imaginative pillows feature whimsical embroideries of everything from hungry hippos to knots diagrams. It is hard to not imagine these pillows fitting in a lot of different homes, and that is why we are head over heels for them.

Recently, Coral & Tusk has added to its offerings with a collaboration with textile brand Pollack, with offerings like Circus Stripes and Quill patterns, so there are even more patterns to pick and choose from.

Prices vary. For more information visit coralandtusk.com.