StyleCaster
Share

Stuff We Love: The Cookie Dough Delivery Service Of Our Dreams

What's hot
StyleCaster

Stuff We Love: The Cookie Dough Delivery Service Of Our Dreams

Leah Bourne
by

HFiTfjg7vTAIqvBujO0eg7t-8Pz0KTiXgL6easyAZN4,Y5UiGTtkXRw9ZXVm0vpuAZrV81XuneJlQeWAYTwDGTM,j7UHgYBzkbJNY9oRQ6wVt4l_nxxXDpAochdx6kTl4R8,8rJh1harvRBby8h1TuMRxAqt167mP4Xf-Fl3t-SY8rIYou can practically get anything delivered to you today—champagne, movies, your dry cleaning, a $10,000 watch, but cookie dough? Yes, it seems our prayers have finally been answered by  Chloe Doughy.
Here’s how it works. With a Chloe Doughy membership you get two ready-to-bake cookie dough projects per month (one, which will be a special for the month, and the second which will be classic chocolate chip cookie dough). Each month’s cookie kit yields approximately three dozen two-inch cookies. The delivery comes with illustrated tutorials and expert tips which are easy to follow, so no baking experience required.

04LNJ6iONxb1vD3DPDVWDG1vajFKNETWNqFGpUeHIbA,iQXFABtRqwGWnoZodKRI_13prIaJAQEAwNG_XhSf-Ls,uIg-7EyT6DYmDviEphfs9m6ghgOFYE4ChRVO_IDBYsA,5USTxiSZK3Z4QU9H_eBQL2oSNHAmU1OpLEeDW2gBZgU

The cost of the membership is $29 a month (the gym membership needed to work off said cookies, not included).
For more information and to sign-up visit chloedoughy.com

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share