Stuff We Love: The Cookie Dough Delivery Service Of Our Dreams

You can practically get anything delivered to you today—champagne, movies, your dry cleaning, a $10,000 watch, but cookie dough? Yes, it seems our prayers have finally been answered by Chloe Doughy.

Here’s how it works. With a Chloe Doughy membership you get two ready-to-bake cookie dough projects per month (one, which will be a special for the month, and the second which will be classic chocolate chip cookie dough). Each month’s cookie kit yields approximately three dozen two-inch cookies. The delivery comes with illustrated tutorials and expert tips which are easy to follow, so no baking experience required.

The cost of the membership is $29 a month (the gym membership needed to work off said cookies, not included).

For more information and to sign-up visit chloedoughy.com.