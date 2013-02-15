Stuff We Love: A Cigar That Ashes 24K Gold

There is nothing that screams luxury quite like smoking a cigar that ashes gold. London Cut Cigars has come up with an ultra-premium collection of cigars, its Gold hand-rolled cigar collection, a Dominican cigar with a Connecticut shade wrapper, which is meticulously rolled in 24K edible gold. The price for a single cigar is $500, but along with it you get a custom black tie cigar cutter. And we thought we’d seen everything.

For more information visit londoncutcigars.com.