StyleCaster
Share

Stuff We Love: Designer Desserts Just Got A Whole Lot Swankier Thanks To Christian Dior Cupcakes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Stuff We Love: Designer Desserts Just Got A Whole Lot Swankier Thanks To Christian Dior Cupcakes

Leah Bourne
by

diorcupcakes2 Stuff We Love: Designer Desserts Just Got A Whole Lot Swankier Thanks To Christian Dior CupcakesLondon’s famed Harrods department store has partnered up with Christian Dior on a huge store takeover this spring that will include displays on the history of the Lady Dior handbag, an installation featuring iconic Christian Dior pieces, and our personal favorite, Christian Dior cupcakes!
The cupcakes are being sold in the Café Dior pop-up restaurant in a box of four for $30. Too pretty to eat? Absolutely. Are we planning on scarfing them down anyway? You bet.
diorcupcakes1 Stuff We Love: Designer Desserts Just Got A Whole Lot Swankier Thanks To Christian Dior Cupcakes
For more information visit harrods.com

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share