Stuff We Love: Designer Desserts Just Got A Whole Lot Swankier Thanks To Christian Dior Cupcakes

London’s famed Harrods department store has partnered up with Christian Dior on a huge store takeover this spring that will include displays on the history of the Lady Dior handbag, an installation featuring iconic Christian Dior pieces, and our personal favorite, Christian Dior cupcakes!

The cupcakes are being sold in the Café Dior pop-up restaurant in a box of four for $30. Too pretty to eat? Absolutely. Are we planning on scarfing them down anyway? You bet.



