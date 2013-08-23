Stuff We Love: Chief Trunk Revives A Forgotten American Brand



There is no better way to cap off your summer travels than with some nostalgic Americana inspired luggage. Once known as the American Louis Vuitton, The Oshkosh Trunk Company went out of business in the 1960s, but its signature red-and-yellow stripe motif has remained a favorite of vintage collectors, making it rife for a relaunch. Enter, Chief Trunk (the name has been changed so there is no confusion with the Oshkosh clothing line). The updated line is being produced in the Brooklyn Navy Yard with today’s nimble traveler in mind. Expect duffels, carryalls, and totes, with a nod to classic travel. Perfect for road trips if we do say so.

The luggage is from $355. For more information visit chieftrunk.com.