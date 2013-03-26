Stuff We Love: The Champagne Tree of Our Dreams

Design maven Tord Boontje has conceptualized what is possibly the best thing ever—the Enchanting Tree, designed to be a new way to imbibe Perrier Jouet champagne, with just the right amount of fantasy. Boontje said of the influences behind it, “My ideas come from my walks in the forest and from observing the interaction between light and nature.” Each of leaves on the Enchanting Tree has been hand worked individually, speaking to the craftsmanship behind this. One thing is for certain, drinking Perrier Jouet will never be the same again.

The piece is debuting at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

For more information visit perrier-jouet.com.