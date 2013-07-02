Stuff We Love: The Champagne of Bottled Water Has Arrived

9oH20 is being called the “best tasting water in the world.” The water was developed by water sommeliers (yes, apparently that is a real thing) and sourced from the mountain springs of northern California.

It claims to be crafted with natural minerals using a “proprietary patent-pending formula” that results in a 7.5 pH alkalinity for a “silky smooth,” crisp, fresh taste profile.

The water has been bottled in a diamond-like, hand finished decanter that is triple-sealed for freshness.

Only 10,000 bottles are being created and the water will sell for $14 at the Montage Beverly Hills, Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel, Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Markets, and Bulgari.

Would you spend $14 on a bottle of water? Weigh in!