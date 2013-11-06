Stuff We Love: Chairish Is the Online Furniture Consignment Store of Our Dreams

One of our best kept fashion secrets is scooping up vintage Chanel suits at consignment stores (seriously, you won’t believe the prices you can get). Until now now, we thought our consignment shopping was pretty much relegated to clothing and accessories. And then we discovered Chairish.

Chairish is a curated online consignment marketplace aimed at design obsessed folks looking to buy and sell furniture and home decor accessories.

The company carefully selects each piece that is put up for sale on its site, and then helps owners sell their items with pre-packaged pick-up, storage, shipping and delivery, which is where it really stands apart from sites like eBay.

After a quick perusal of the site we found bistro chairs, a wooden ice bucket, and a mid-century brass coffee table, so you can say we are already hooked.

For more information visit chairish.com.