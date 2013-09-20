Stuff We Love: Celebrity Stylists Emily Current and Meritt Elliott Dive Into Home Decor

You may know Emily Current and Meritt Elliott for being power stylists (they are the powerhouses behind the looks of stars like Jessica Alba) or for the denim line they created Current/Elliot. Now, the very creative pair is branching into new territory with a special collection for PBteen. Think classics with an edge like an antique clothing rack, a side table re-imagined as a wood stump, and bedding with metallic embellishments.



According to Current: “Interior design and styling and fashion design are actually very similar…We rely on a balance of proportion, a need for a high-low, irony, and the juxtaposition of masculine and feminine.”

Emily & Meritt for PBteen is available at PBteen stores and ranges in price from $29 to $799.