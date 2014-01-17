Stuff We Love: Go Bold At Home With These DKNY Dishes

Have minimalist decor in your home that prim china simply won’t match? The DKNY Lenox Urban Graffiti Collection is the perfect choice. Bold, graphic, a total statement, the next time you throw a dinner party it will undoubtedly be noticed for all of the right reasons. Now we only wish that this print came on a dress, are you listening Donna Karan?

DKNY Lenox Urban Graffiti Collection, starts at $15; available at Macys.

