Stuff We Love: Go Bold At Home With These DKNY Dishes

Stuff We Love: Go Bold At Home With These DKNY Dishes

Leah Bourne
item4.rendition.slideshowWideVertical.shopping-february-2014-05-dkny-lenox-stoneware-place-settingHave minimalist decor in your home that prim china simply won’t match? The DKNY Lenox Urban Graffiti Collection is the perfect choice. Bold, graphic, a total statement, the next time you throw a dinner party it will undoubtedly be noticed for all of the right reasons. Now we only wish that this print came on a dress, are you listening Donna Karan?
DKNY Lenox Urban Graffiti Collection, starts at $15; available at Macys
