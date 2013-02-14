Stuff We Love: BMW Debuts a Bobsled

BMW created a two-man bobsled prototype for the USA Bobsled & Skeleton Federation. The bobsled uses materials like carbon fiber, with optimized aerodynamics, with the ultimate goal of being used for the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. It made its debut at a competition in January in Austria.

Engineers at BMW spent more than a year developing the sled, which will replace the Bo-Dyn bobsleds the team has used in the past.

How could you not win the gold medal from bragging rights alone?