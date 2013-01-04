Stuff We Love: Bentley’s New Car Is Fastest 4-Seat Convertible on Planet

Nothing says I’ve made it and I want to show it off quite like a Bentley. The car brand has officially unveiled its new Continental GT Speed Convertible ahead of showing it at the Detroit auto show later this month, and its everything you would expect from the brand and more.

The GT Speed Convertible boasts a top speed of 202 miles per hour, making it the fastest four-seat convertible on the planet. Besides its speed the car comes equipped with the luxury features buyers expect from Bentley including fine wood veneers, diamond-quilted hide upholstery and a neck warmer perfect to use to drive with the top down on chilly days.

When it hits the market this year its predicted the car will come with a sticker price between $300,000 to $400,000. Pocket change for some serious bragging rights.

