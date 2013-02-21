Stuff We Love: Bentley Reveals All-New Flying Spur

Attention Bentley fans! Bentley will unveil its redesigned Flying Spur at the Geneva Motor Show on March 5. Highlights of the redesign include a lower and wider appearance, LED infused headlights, and ventilated front fenders. The sedan can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, and to a top speed of 200 mph.

Inside of the car a central touch screen handles on-board WiFi, and entertainment, and can even be controlled by a remote control. All seats are heated and ventilated, and offer 14-way adjustment with memory functions.

Watch for the car next month when it makes its official debut, and then get on the wait-list.

For more information visit bentleymotors.com.



