StyleCaster
Share

Stuff We Love: A New “It” Bag To Lust After

What's hot
StyleCaster

Stuff We Love: A New “It” Bag To Lust After

Leah Bourne
by

Cristina_1 copyNancy Gonzalez is renowned the world over for her seriously luxe crocodile bags. To celebrate the launch of her newly revamped website Gonzalez has just released a video celebrating her Cristina bag (named after her daughter). As if we weren’t crazy enough about Gonzalez and her designs before. Be sure to watch the video of the Cristina bag below.
For more information on the Cristina bag (small size, $2,950; medium size, $3,750; large size, $4,100; available at Bergdorf Goodman) visit NancyGonzalez.com

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share