Stuff We Love: A New “It” Bag To Lust After

Nancy Gonzalez is renowned the world over for her seriously luxe crocodile bags. To celebrate the launch of her newly revamped website Gonzalez has just released a video celebrating her Cristina bag (named after her daughter). As if we weren’t crazy enough about Gonzalez and her designs before. Be sure to watch the video of the Cristina bag below.

For more information on the Cristina bag (small size, $2,950; medium size, $3,750; large size, $4,100; available at Bergdorf Goodman) visit NancyGonzalez.com.