Stuff We Love: There’s a New Aston Martin In Town

Bertone has created a one-off Aston Martin Rapide shooting brake known as the Jet 2+2, that would be the perfect addition to any Aston Martin collection (hint, hint, we want one). The inside of the car features four individual seats, dressed in polished wood, an aluminum trim.

Only one of the cars will be built as the concept car was commissioned as “a strict one-off” by a collector. The project has the approval of Aston Martin.

The car will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which kicks off March 5.