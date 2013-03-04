Stuff We Love: Aston Martin Debuts a Baby Stroller

First James Bond, and now babies? Famed British car maker Aston Martin has just debuted a limited edition stroller in partnership with Silver Cross. The stroller is officially being called the Silver Cross Surf, Aston Martin Edition.

The carriage has a winter footmuff with windproof performance fabrics, detachable baby carrier, sun shade and rain shield, and a folding, detachable shopping basket. It is finished in Italian suede. Naturally.

Only 800 are being produced, and the stroller, exclusively available at Harrod’s, is retailing for a whopping $3,000. But what’s money when it comes to outfitting your little one’s with the best of the best.

For more information visit harrods.com.