Stuff We Love: Get Arty With Louis Vuitton’s New Street Art Scarves

Louis Vuitton has a long history of collaborating with artists, everyone from Stephen Sprouse to Takashi Murakami. For the past two seasons, the iconic French fashion house has worked with international street artists such as EINE, Eko Nugroho, and eL Seed on collections of limited edition scarves.

Get ready for a third installment of the street art scarves, this time designed by INTI from Chile, Kenny Scharf form the U.S., and André Saraiva from France. They’ll hit the shelves starting in March, so keep an eye out, and get one while you can.

Louis Vuitton Artist Scarves, available at Louis Vuitton stores.

