Stuff We Love: Arrive Via Helicopter to the New Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah

Leah Bourne
by

RKTWA July 2013 Deluxe Room Balcony Sea View 1A new Waldorf Astoria has just opened up 50 minutes from Dubai in the town of Ras al Khaimah, and based on photos we can’t book a flight fast enough. The hotel was inspired by the palaces of the Arabian Peninsula, and in that vein guests are treated like royalty. Each guest is assigned a personal concierge and has the option of arriving via helicopter to the resort’s private helipad.
The property includes 346 rooms, two pools, floodlit tennis courts, an 18-hole championship golf course, and access to a 350 meter private beach.
Once you step inside your king deluxe room with a sea view (pictured above) you might really never want to leave your room. And who can blame you?
For more information visit waldorfastoria.com.

