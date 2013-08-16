Stuff We Love: Arrive Via Helicopter to the New Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah

A new Waldorf Astoria has just opened up 50 minutes from Dubai in the town of Ras al Khaimah, and based on photos we can’t book a flight fast enough. The hotel was inspired by the palaces of the Arabian Peninsula, and in that vein guests are treated like royalty. Each guest is assigned a personal concierge and has the option of arriving via helicopter to the resort’s private helipad.

The property includes 346 rooms, two pools, floodlit tennis courts, an 18-hole championship golf course, and access to a 350 meter private beach.

Once you step inside your king deluxe room with a sea view (pictured above) you might really never want to leave your room. And who can blame you?

