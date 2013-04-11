Stuff We Love: Alain Ducasse Opening New Restaurant in St.Tropez

One of our favorite French chefs and restauranteurs, Alain Ducasse, now has his sites on the French summer playground, St.Tropez. Ducasse will open Rivea on April 25th in the famous Byblos Hotel.

Italian duo Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, known for the interiors at the Bulgari Hotel in London, have created a space that resembles an elegant metal greenhouse and the bar resembles a winter garden. Locally sourced wood, coral and terra-cotta textiles, irregular stripped booths, and locally sourced wood add just the right touch to the space.

As for the all import menu expect fresh home-made pastas, caponata, octopus salad, vitello tonnato, marinated sea bream and spaghetti with clams. Drooling yet?

Planning on heading to St.Tropez on your yacht this summer? You might want to get a reservation now.