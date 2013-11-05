Stuff We Love: Add Extra Seating With This Mongolian Lamb Pouf

With the holidays all too rapidly approaching, you are probably thinking of ways to give your living spaces a quick jolt of energy, while not having to redo everything. When we stumbled upon West Elm’s Faux Mongolian Lamb Pouf we were completely in love. It can double as a side table or a perch, and is a great way to add extra seating during the holidays without going overboard. Plus, can’t you just imagine lounging on this thing while opening presents Christmas morning?

West Elm Faux Mongolian Lamb Pouf, $149, westelm.com.