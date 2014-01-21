Stuff We Love: The Ace Hotel Lands In L.A.

We love the super trendy Ace Hotel chain with outposts everywhere from New York City to Palm Springs, so when it was announced two years ago that they were opening in Los Angeles in the United Artists Theater building, located downtown, we were quite excited to see what the result would be. Well, the hotel has finally arrived, and it everything we had hoped for and more.

It features 182 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, and a renovated theater that seats 1,600. It is the hotel’s decor that really sets it apart though, including everything from 1927-themed art to artisan furniture.

Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, acehotel.com.

MORE:

How To Do Everything Better: Open Wine Without a Corkscrew

Inside Fashion Designers’ Homes: From Manolo Blahnik To Azzedine Alaïa