Stuff We Love: 7.5 Carat Blue Diamond Set to Hit Auction Block at Sotheby’s

Giant rock alert! Sotheby’s is about to auction off a giant blue diamond—“The Premier Blue”—at an auction in Hong Kong in October 7.

The stone, which weighs 7.59 carats, is a vivid blue color and round cut—making it an exceptionally rare stone. Sotheby’s expects the stone to fetch roughly $19 million, which would set a record per-carat price for any diamond.

It isn’t a surprising number given that the diamond market has been on fire in recent months. Christie’s set a record in April when it sold a 34.65 carat pink diamond nicknamed the “Princie” for $39.3 million, the second highest price ever paid for a jewel at auction. The year earlier, Christie’s sold the Archduke Joseph diamond for record $21.5 million. The diamond had a pre-sale estimate of $15 million.

In other words, stay tuned for October 7 to see just how high the bidding goes.

