Stuff We Love: $654 Million Louvre Planned For Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Abu Dhabi has been in the works for years, but now it appears to be moving full steam ahead. Dubai-based Arabtec Holding just announced it received the contract to build the Louvre Abu Dhabi art gallery for $654 million. Abu Dhabi Tourism Development and Investment Company said that construction would start immediately and they hope to open the museum in 2015.

Abu Dhabi paid around $1.3 billion to use the Louvre name for 30 years and for the privilege of using around 300 borrowed artworks along with the museum’s expertise. While there has been much controversy around the decision, we have to say that the Jean Nouvel designed building is shaping up to be pretty cool based on renderings.

